Imperial Palace Street Opened to Public for Spring Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was opened to the public Saturday for this year's spring season.

The street is open to the public twice a year, to coincide with the spring cherry blossom season and the autumn foliage season.

The practice began in 2014 to commemorate the 80th birthday in 2013 of then Japanese Emperor Akihito, father of current Emperor Naruhito and now holding the title of Emperor Emeritus.

There are some 100 cherry trees along the street, including the Somei-Yoshino and Satozakura species. Visitors can enter the 750-meter street through the Sakashita gate and exit through the Inui gate. The street is open between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day until March 29.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]