Trump Seeks Japan's Role in Ensuring Hormuz Safety

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on Japan and other countries to help secure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked by Iran amid escalating regional tensions.

European countries, South Korea, Japan, China and other nations will "have to get involved a little bit" in ensuring the safety of navigation in the strait, a key oil shipping route, Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president also reiterated that Japan relies on Middle Eastern countries for over 90 pct of its crude oil imports.

At a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House on Thursday, Trump sought Japan's contribution to ensuring the safety of the strait.

Takaichi responded, "There are things we can do and things we cannot do within the bounds of the law."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]