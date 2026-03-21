SoftBank's Son Unveils AI Data Center Project in Ohio

Newsfrom Japan

Piketon, Ohio, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., on Friday unveiled plans to construct a large-scale artificial intelligence data center in Ohio.

The initial investment, including external funds, will reach 500 billion dollars, and the construction will start by the end of this year, according to Son.

On Friday, SoftBank Group held a groundbreaking ceremony with U.S. government officials for a gas-fired power plant construction project in Ohio, which is the first round of Japan's 550-billion-dollar investment and loan pledge under a bilateral tariff deal.

Attending the ceremony, Son said a total of 1.5 trillion dollars will be invested in the data center over the next 20 years, stressing that it would be the largest investment in human history as a single project.

SoftBank Group is a major shareholder of OpenAI, the operator of the ChatGPT generative AI chatbot.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]