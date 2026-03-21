JIP Adopts Policy Agenda for 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Innovation Party, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, approved its policy agenda for 2026 at its first party convention since becoming the LDP's new coalition partner last year.

After suffering a sluggish performance in the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, the JIP aims to demonstrate its presence by pressing the LDP to realize the JIP's signature policies.

In his address at the party convention in Tokyo, JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura listed issues such as a reduction in the number of Lower House seats, the proposed creation of secondary capitals and social security reform.

Referring to the history of many parties that formed coalitions with the LDP eventually disappearing, he said, "Let us not seek stability and safety, but move politics forward with resolve."

In a video message, Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi said, "We will fulfill our heavy responsibility to realize the policies included in the coalition agreement one by one."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]