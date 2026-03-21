Takaichi Returns Home from U.S. after Summit with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi returned home Saturday, following her first visit to the United States since taking office in October last year.

The prime minister arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in the afternoon aboard a Japanese government plane.

During the U.S. visit through Friday, Takaichi held a summit with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday and attended a dinner hosted by the president the same day.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]