Japan, Germany Agree on Security Cooperation from Peacetime
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Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, on Sunday agreed to strengthen defense-related communication, starting in peacetime, to improve deterrence.
At their meeting at the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, the ministers shared the recognition that the security of the Indo-Pacific region and that of the Euro-Atlantic region are inseparable.
The ministers affirmed cooperation among like-minded countries in addressing tensions in the Middle East.
Pistorius proposed the conclusion of a reciprocal access agreement to facilitate mutual visits between the SDF and the German military.
In a joint press appearance, Koizumi said, "In this challenging security environment, it is no longer feasible for a single country to respond to rapid changes alone."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]