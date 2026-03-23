Takaichi Says She Informed Trump of Support for U.S. Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that she conveyed during her summit with U.S. President Donald Trump last week Tokyo's support for U.S. leadership for world peace.

During the summit at the White House on Thursday, Takaichi told Trump, "Only Donald can bring peace and prosperity to the world."

Referring to this remark, Takaichi at Monday's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, said, "I told (Trump) directly that it is important for the United States to demonstrate leadership and play a constructive role for the peace and prosperity of the international community, and that Japan has supported this."

Her statement was made in response to criticism from Shinichi Shiba of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan that her summit remark was "out of place."

Takaichi added, "I also conveyed our support for the United States to play its role under international cooperation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]