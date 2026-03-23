Japan Denies Pledge of SDF Support in Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's top government spokesperson on Monday denied that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had promised support from the Maritime Self-Defense Force to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The denial came after U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told CBS on Sunday, "We just had the Japanese prime minister commit to portions of her navy (the MSDF)."

"So we are seeing our allies come around as they should," Waltz added. He did not specify, however, when these countries would provide their assistance, before or after a ceasefire between the U.S.-Israel side and Iran.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said, "It's not true that Japan made a concrete promise" regarding the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil chokepoint.

But he explained that during their summit in Washington on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump asked Takaichi for Japan's contribution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]