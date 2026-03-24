Japan to Designate More Underground Shelters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to designate more underground facilities as temporary emergency shelters that will protect people in case of armed attacks.

The country will make maximum use of underground spaces, which are safer, the government said.

Some 61,000 facilities across the country were designated as temporary emergency shelters under the civil protection law as of April 2025 with a capacity of 155.2 pct of the country's population. Of them, about 4,000 were underground facilities with a capacity of only 5.5 pct.

About 90 pct of the designated shelters are public facilities. The government plans to promote the designation of private underground arcades and parking lots by setting up an award system to win cooperation from the private sector.

In urban areas, the government aims to have shelters cover 100 pct of daytime population, which includes commuters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]