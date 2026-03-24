2 Japanese Women Injured in Car Crash in Seoul

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 24 (Jiji Press)--A car veered onto a sidewalk in central Seoul on Monday evening, injuring four people, including two Japanese women, South Korean media reported.

In the accident that occurred in the Hongdae district around 7:10 p.m. Japan time, one Japanese woman was severely injured after her leg was run over by the car and was taken to a hospital. The other three suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested the driver, a man in his 50s, on suspicion of drunken driving after alcohol was detected in his system.

In a separate case last November, a car driven by a drunken driver struck a Japanese tourist in her 50s and her daughter near Dongdaemun Station in central Seoul, leaving the mother dead.

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