WBC Ohtani Jersey Sold for 1.5 M. Dollars in Auction

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 23 (Jiji Press)--A baseball jersey worn by Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani in this year's World Baseball Classic was sold for 1,500,010 dollars in an online auction, the official website of the U.S. Major League Baseball organization said Monday.

The jersey of the Japanese national team, nicknamed Samurai Japan, fetched a record high for an Ohtani uniform, topping the previous high of 249,999 dollars set for a signed Los Angeles Dodgers jersey he wore in 2024.

The sold Samurai Japan uniform was worn in a March 6 game against Chinese Taipei at Tokyo Dome, in which Ohtani marked three hits and five runs batted in, including a grand slam.

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