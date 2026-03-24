Japan Govt OKs Bill for Wider Drone No-Fly Zones

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday approved a draft revision to the drone law that calls for expanding no-fly zones to within 1 kilometer of important facilities.

The expansion is aimed at ensuring sufficient distance for guarding key facilities in response to improvements in drone performance, such as speed. Penalties for illegal drone flights will also be revised.

The legislation is expected to take effect 20 days after promulgation if it is enacted during the current parliamentary session ending in July.

Under the current law, drone flights are banned in red zones--over the sites of key facilities such as government institutions, the Imperial Palace and nuclear power plants--and in yellow zones, or within 300 meters of such sites.

The number of facilities designated for no-fly restrictions, which also include Self-Defense Force bases and airports, totaled 484 as of the end of last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]