3 Japan Opposition Parties to Join National Council on Wed.
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, all opposition parties, agreed on Tuesday to join the National Council on Social Security, a suprapartisan forum to discuss consumption tax relief, starting on Wednesday.
The council is scheduled to hold working-level talks on Wednesday.
The decision to join the council comes as the government has decided to put together a fiscal 2026 stopgap budget and that administrative requirements for participation have been met, Centrist Reform Alliance Secretary-General Takeshi Shina told reporters after meeting with his counterparts from the other two parties.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]