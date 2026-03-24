3 Japan Opposition Parties to Join National Council on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, all opposition parties, agreed on Tuesday to join the National Council on Social Security, a suprapartisan forum to discuss consumption tax relief, starting on Wednesday.

The council is scheduled to hold working-level talks on Wednesday.

The decision to join the council comes as the government has decided to put together a fiscal 2026 stopgap budget and that administrative requirements for participation have been met, Centrist Reform Alliance Secretary-General Takeshi Shina told reporters after meeting with his counterparts from the other two parties.

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