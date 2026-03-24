Japan Imperial Couple Cancel Tohoku Tour due to Cold Symptoms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--A visit by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, to Iwate and Miyagi prefectures has been postponed as the couple have persistent cold symptoms, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

They had been slated to visit the two prefectures in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region Wednesday and Thursday to inspect recovery efforts in areas affected by the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami.

The trip to Iwate and Miyagi will be rescheduled, according to the agency.

It is the first time that the Emperor has put off or canceled a regional trip due to a health issue since he ascended the throne in May 2019.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]