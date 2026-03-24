Japan Imperial Couple Put Off Tohoku Tour due to Cold Symptoms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--A visit by Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, to Iwate and Miyagi prefectures has been postponed as the couple have persistent cold symptoms, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

They had been slated to visit the two prefectures in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region Wednesday and Thursday to inspect recovery efforts in areas affected by the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami. The trip will be rescheduled, according to the agency.

It is the first time that the Emperor has put off or canceled a regional trip due to a health issue since he ascended the throne in May 2019.

According to the agency, the Imperial couple have shown cold symptoms since last week. The Emperor is recovering but still has a cough.

The Empress had a slight fever as of Wednesday last week. Although her fever went down later, her cough worsened. When her doctor checked her condition on Monday night, the Empress had a temperature of slightly over 37 degrees Celsius.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]