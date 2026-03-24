Japan Bluebook Draft Calls for Middle East De-Escalation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government stresses the need for an early de-escalation of the situation over military clashes between the U.S.-Israeli side and Iran in a draft of its planned Diplomatic Bluebook 2026 released Tuesday.

"The peace and stability of the Middle East region is extremely important to Japan," says the draft of the annual report, compiled by the Foreign Ministry.

Japan will "make every diplomatic effort, collaborating with the international community," it says.

The draft was approved at a joint meeting of Liberal Democratic Party organizations, including the Foreign Affairs Division, on Tuesday. The 2026 report will be submitted to a cabinet meeting as early as the first half of April.

In the draft, the government says that Iran's nuclear development is totally unacceptable, criticizing the country's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport waterway, and its strikes against Gulf countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]