Japan, SE Asian Leaders Affirm Cooperation over Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed with leaders of Malaysia and the Philippines on Tuesday to cooperate in easing tensions in the Middle East.

Takaichi reached the agreement in separate phone talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Japanese leader emphasized the need to work with the international community to ensure safe ship navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport waterway, which has been effectively blocked by Iran.

Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim nation with deep ties to Middle East countries, has denounced the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. The Philippines chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year.

Takaichi also had telephone talks with Hilda Heine, president of the Marshall Islands, on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]