Sumo Wrestler Kirishima Clinches Ozeki Return

Newsfrom Japan

Sakai, Osaka Pref., March 25 (Jiji Press)--Sumo wrestler Kirishima will regain his ozeki status, the sport's second highest rank, after capturing his third championship in the March grand tournament that ended Sunday, the Japan Sumo Association decided on Wednesday.

The decision was made unanimously at an extraordinary board session of the association and a "banzuke" ranking list formation meeting for the next grand tournament starting on May 10.

The 29-year-old wrestler, born Byambachuluun Lkhagvasuren in Mongolia, belongs to the Otowayama stable. He will be promoted from sekiwake, the third-highest rank.

Senior association officials delivered news of the promotion to Kirishima and his stablemaster, Otowayama, at the stable's accommodation in the city of Sakai in Osaka Prefecture.

"I'm honored to accept (the promotion)," Kirishima said after receiving the notice of his promotion alongside his stablemaster. "I will strive to reach greater heights."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]