Ex-Tokyo Police Officer Guilty over Info Leak to Scout Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday found a former Tokyo police inspector guilty of leaking investigative information to a scouting group believed to have illegally brokered the placements of women to sex parlors and hostess bars.

Judge Makoto Terao sentenced defendant Daisuke Jinbo, 44, formerly of the Metropolitan Police Department’s organized crime division, to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, for violating the local public service law.

The ruling said that the leak of highly confidential investigative information “will greatly undermine society’s trust in the fairness of police officers’ duties.”

He said the social impact of Jinbo’s actions cannot be overlooked as the group, called Natural, is a large and illegal scout organization. “Severe criticism cannot be avoided” even if Jinbo’s statement expressing dissatisfaction with his treatment at work is taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, Terao suspended the sentence based on the defendant’s remorse and promise to sever ties with Natural. In the trial, Jinbo said he acted out of desperation due to harassment by a senior officer and his removal from investigations, stressing that he did not receive any money or goods from the group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]