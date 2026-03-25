Ex-Governor Higashikokubaru May Run in Miyazaki Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Former Miyazaki Governor Hideo Higashikokubaru plans to run in the gubernatorial election in the southwestern Japan prefecture to be held ahead of the January 2027 expiration of the incumbent's four-year term, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Higashikokubaru, 68, will formally announce his candidacy at a press conference in April, according to the sources.

Incumbent Governor Shunji Kono, 61, has already announced his candidacy for a fifth term. Takahiro Migimatsu, 57, a former member of the Miyazaki prefectural assembly, is also set to run in the race.

Higashikokubaru was first elected governor in 2007 and served only one term.

The previous gubernatorial election, held in December 2022, was effectively a one-on-one contest between Kono and Higashikokubaru, with the former winning by about 23,000 votes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]