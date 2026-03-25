Japan Expresses Regret over Chinese Embassy Break-in by SDF Member

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara expressed regret Wednesday over the arrest of a Ground Self-Defense Force member who allegedly broke into the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"It is truly regrettable that an SDF officer, who should abide by the law, was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a building," Kihara told a press conference.

The government spokesman said that security at the embassy has been strengthened, with additional police officers deployed to guard the premises.

"In accordance with international law and domestic laws and regulations, relevant ministries and agencies will work together to respond appropriately, including taking preventive measures," he said, adding that Chinese authorities have called for efforts to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]