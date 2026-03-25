2 Japanese Held in China in January

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Chinese customs authorities took two Japanese nationals into custody on Jan. 2 at an international airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, southern China, people familiar with the case said Wednesday.

One of them was released on Feb. 6, while the other remains in detention. They are believed to have been held on suspicion of drug possession.

Three days after their detention, the Japanese Consulate-General in Guangzhou was notified of the case and held a meeting with the two Japanese nationals.

In China, charges of drug smuggling and possession are subject to severe punishment, including the death penalty.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]