Tokyo Event Promotes Japan’s Food Technology

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has held an event in Tokyo to promote the country’s food technology, including plant factories, land aquaculture and alternative meat.

The event, hosted by Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Norikazu Suzuki, was attended by ambassadors and others from about 60 countries on Wednesday.

Suzuki asked the participants to convey “the charm of our products to your home countries.”

Food technology is one of the 17 priority areas in which the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to promote investment by developing a relevant growth strategy.

During the event, five companies, including Plantx Corp., which operates a leaf lettuce factory, explained their businesses. Participants were offered food products made with advanced technology.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]