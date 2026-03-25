Sony Honda Mobility to End Development, Sales of EVs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sony Honda Mobility Inc. said Wednesday that it has decided to discontinue its development and sales of electric vehicles.

The move came as the fifty-fifty joint venture between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. found it difficult to continue operations due to becoming unable to consign production to the automaker, which has decided to review its EV strategy amid the shrinking U.S. market.

Sony Honda Mobility, established in 2022, will discuss its future, including its business direction, with the two parent companies.

The EV developer was slated to start delivering its Afeela 1 EV in the United States this spring and planned to develop the second EV model. The firm decided to scrap both plans.

It will fully reimburse U.S. customers who have placed preorders. The Afeela 1 was planned to be sold in Japan as well from the first half of 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]