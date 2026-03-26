U.S. OKs Support for Japanese HVGP Missile Development

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Wednesday that it has approved support for Japan over the development of the country's upgraded Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectiles.

Under the support program, Japan will pay 340 million dollars to receive assistance for the missile development, including conducting tests in the United States.

HVGPs, which are launched from the ground, travel at supersonic speeds from high altitudes and fly in irregular trajectories, making them difficult to intercept. The Japanese government is developing the missiles as part of its standoff capabilities, to strike enemy units that land on remote islands from outside their range.

The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to deploy the current model of HVGPs domestically on Tuesday. It is seeking to upgrade the missiles by extending their range and enabling them to fly at hypersonic speeds.

"(The support) will improve Japan's capability to meet current and future threats by providing defense for remote islands," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]