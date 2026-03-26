Head of Sex Worker Scouting Group Sentenced to Over 4 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced the leader of a sex worker scouting group to four years and six months in prison for violating the employment security law.

Kazuma Endo, 34-year-old head of the group called “Access,” was also ordered to pay a fine of 4 million yen and forfeit about 81.3 million yen.

According to the ruling, Endo and others conspired to introduce 10 women to sex-related businesses between 2023 and 2024 and concealed some 80 million yen in cash received as rewards.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Makoto Terao said that the crime was “highly malicious as it encouraged work harmful to public morals while disregarding the dignity of many women.”

The judge concluded that Endo played a leading role, including managing the organization’s finances, and bore the greatest criminal responsibility, making an unsuspended prison sentence inevitable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]