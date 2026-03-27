Chilean Man Gets Life Term in France over Missing Japanese Woman

Newsfrom Japan

Lyon, France, March 26 (Jiji Press)--A court in Lyon, France, on Thursday sentenced a Chilean man facing murder charges over a case in which a Japanese woman went missing in France in 2016 to life in prison.

The sentence for Nicolas Zepeda, handed down by Presiding Judge Eric Chalbos, was heavier than the 30-year imprisonment sought by the prosecution.

The 35-year-old defendant is a former boyfriend of the victim, Narumi Kurosaki, a student of Japan's University of Tsukuba, who was studying in France when she went missing at the age of 21.

Zepeda again pleaded not guilty in his closing statement on the day, reiterating that he did not kill her.

The judges and jury concluded that Zepeda murdered Kurosaki and that a severe sentence is appropriate. The defense is expected to file an appeal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]