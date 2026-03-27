Iran's Envoy Seeks Japan Leadership for Ending Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Iranian Ambassador to Japan Peyman Saadat urged Tokyo on Thursday to play a leading role in helping end the U.S.-Iran conflict.

"Japan is a friend of Iran. We trust Japan," Saadat told reporters after a meeting with a group of lawmakers in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party promoting ties with Iran. Tokyo has the capacity to engage in initiatives at the international level, he said.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who chairs the LDP group, highlighted Tokyo's longstanding ties with both the United States and Iran.

"Japan needs to consider how to protect its national interests while maintaining relations with both countries," Kishida told the meeting.

He also voiced concern over the impact of the conflict, saying, "It's a serious situation that could result in an international energy crisis."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]