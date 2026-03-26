Daishi Hokuetsu, Gunma Bank Reach Final Biz Integration Accord

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regional lenders Daishi Hokuetsu Financial Group Inc. and Gunma Bank said Thursday that they have reached a definitive agreement to integrate their operations in April 2027.

They will establish a new holding company, Gunma Niigata Financial Group Inc. With consolidated total assets of 21.5 trillion yen as of the end of December 2025, Gunma Niigata Financial will become the fifth-largest regional bank group in Japan.

Gunma Bank President Akihiko Fukai will become president of the new holding company, and Daishi Hokuetsu Financial President Michiro Ueguri will serve as chairman with the right to represent the company. Gunma Niigata Financial will have its head office in Tokyo.

Daishi Hokuetsu Financial, the parent of Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, which operates in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, and Gunma Bank, whose business area is neighboring Gunma Prefecture, reached a basic agreement on their integration in April 2025.

Daishi Hokuetsu Bank and Gunma Bank will continue operating under the holding firm, rather than integrating into a single entity. They will not change the locations of their headquarters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]