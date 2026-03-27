Rohm, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric Eye Power Chip Integration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Rohm Co., Toshiba Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will start discussions on integrating their power semiconductor operations, it was learned Thursday.

Power semiconductors, which control electric currents and voltage, are used for electric vehicles, home appliances and industrial machinery.

While demand for the chips is expected to increase globally, Japanese makers are smaller than their U.S. and European rivals. Chinese power chip manufacturers are also boosting their presence in recent years.

The three Japanese companies aim to form a world-class power semiconductor alliance by bringing together their strengths. The three-way talks may also be intended to fend off major Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp.'s proposal to acquire Rohm.

Rohm, Toshiba and Mitsubishi Electric are expected to announce the start of the discussions as early as Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]