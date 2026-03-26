Trump Understands Japan's Limits over MSDF Deployment: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested Thursday that she has gained U.S. President Donald Trump's understanding of Japan's constitutional constraints over sending a Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel to the Strait of Hormuz.

"I explained (to Trump) in detail that there are things Japan can and cannot do within the boundaries of the country's law," Takaichi said during a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament. She met with Trump at the White House on March 19.

"I had the impression that the president listened to me carefully and understood my explanation," Takaichi added.

Takaichi also said Japan will continue talks with Iran to help stabilize the Middle East situation as soon as possible. The Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport waterway, has been effectively blocked by Iran amid its fighting with the United States and Israel.

The prime minister did not disclose details of the conversation with Trump, citing the relationship of trust between them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]