Shizuoka Pref. Set to Approve Maglev Construction

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka Prefecture's special committee has approved environmental conservation measures for a section in the central Japan prefecture of the planned Chuo Shinkansen high-speed magnetic levitation train line.

The committee approved all 28 measures proposed by Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, including those to reduce water consumption, on Thursday. JR Tokai will now begin procedures to obtain consent from related municipalities.

"A very big hurdle has been overcome," Sho Hiraki, vice governor of Shizuoka, told reporters. "Construction could start before the end of the year."

Former Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu had refused to approve the start of construction, citing environmental concerns, including a potential decrease in the flow of the Oi River.

However, the current governor, Yasutomo Suzuki, supports the maglev line project and is expected to grant approval.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]