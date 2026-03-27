LDP Still Halfway to Regaining Trust: Draft Policy Platform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party says in the draft of its 2026 policy platform approved at a party council Thursday that the Japanese ruling party is still only halfway to regaining public trust.

According to the draft platform, endorsed by the General Council, the party says that it is still on the path to restoring trust and party power, with a high-profile slush funds scandal involving LDP factions in mind.

The policy platform will be formalized at an LDP convention scheduled for April 12.

Referring to pledges of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also LDP president, to promote a responsible yet proactive fiscal policy and create a strong economy, the draft says that it is the party's mission to show the determination not through words but through action.

While highlighting the party's success in securing over two-thirds of the House of Representatives seats in last month's general election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the draft says that the LDP will work on party and government management humbly and faithfully without becoming arrogant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]