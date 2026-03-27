Woman Stabbed to Death in Tokyo; Attacker Kills Self

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in the Sunshine City commercial complex in the Higashi-ikebukuro district of Tokyo's Toshima Ward, and the attacker killed himself.

The incident occurred at the Pokemon Center Mega Tokyo character goods store, located on the second floor of the complex. There was an emergency police call around 7:15 p.m. reporting about a person armed with a knife at the shop.

A man apparently in his 20s stabbed a female worker of the store who also appears to be in her 20s, and the attacker then stabbed his neck, according to the Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo.

Both were confirmed dead after being sent to hospital, the police said.

The store was open at the time of the incident. The man entered the store alone. He then moved toward the woman and stabbed her several times, including in the neck, before stabbing himself.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]