Japan to Lift Restrictions on Coal-Fired Thermal Power Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26, (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to lifts for one year from April the restrictions imposed on the operations of coal-fired thermal power plant, in order to ensure stable electricity supply amid Middle East tensions, it was learned Thursday.

As part of decarbonization efforts, power suppliers have been urged by the government to keep the operating rate of coal-fired thermal power stations that emit large amounts of carbon dioxide at or below 50 pct.

But the government now finds it necessary to prepare for possible difficulties procuring liquefied natural gas in case the Middle East tensions continue for an extended period.

The industry ministry will present the plan to lift the operational restrictions for coal-fired thermal power plants to Friday’s meeting of a related panel of experts, informed sources said.

Of Japan’s energy mix in fiscal 2024, natural gas-fired, coal-fired and oil-fired thermal power generation accounted for 31.8 pct, 28.6 pct and 7.2 pct, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]