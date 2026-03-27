Japan Adopts New Target to Address Overtourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted a new target Friday to increase the number of regions implementing measures against overtourism from 47 in 2025 to 100 by 2030.

The target, included in the government’s new basic plan for tourism promotion approved at the day’s cabinet meeting, is intended to strengthen related measures by utilizing revenues from the so-called departure tax, or the international tourist tax, which is scheduled to be raised to 3,000 yen per person in July from 1,000 yen at present.

State subsidies will be provided to local governments taking steps to address overtourism, such as measures to ease congestion and eliminate inappropriate behavior.

The new basic plan, which covers a five-year period starting in fiscal 2026, also emphasizes the need to attract foreign visitors to rural areas and to strengthen crackdowns on inappropriate private lodging operators.

The government maintained its targets presented in 2016 of attracting 60 million visitors to Japan by 2030, up from about 42.7 million in 2025, and achieving consumption of 15 trillion yen by such visitors, compared with approximately 9.5 trillion yen in 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]