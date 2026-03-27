Japan Sees Fewest-Ever Suicides in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of lives lost to suicide fell below 20,000 for the first time on record in Japan last year, a revised government report showed Friday.

According to the report for 2025 compiled jointly by the health ministry and the National Police Agency, the total suicide figure dropped 1,132 from the previous year to 19,188, the lowest since 1978, when the statistics began.

There were 13,176 male suicide cases, down 625, and 6,012 female cases, down 507.

Much fewer middle-aged men took their own lives, helping bring the total down below the threshold, a ministry official said.

Bucking the overall trend, however, suicides among elementary, junior high and high school students increased by nine to 538 cases, which involved 10 elementary, 172 junior high and 356 high school students. Of them, boys made up 258 and girls 280.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]