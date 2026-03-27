Japan Specified Skilled Workers Hit Record 390,296

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Foreign residents in Japan holding the country's specified skilled worker status totaled a record 390,296 at the end of 2025, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.

Of the total, holders of the Type 2 status for highly skilled workers came to 7,955, about 2.6 times the level six months earlier. Holders of the Type 1 status are nearing the acceptance cap in the restaurant industry, with approvals set to be halted temporarily from April 13.

Japan introduced the residency status program for specified skilled workers in 2019 to expand the acceptance of foreign workers amid domestic labor shortages.

Currently under the program, the Type 1 status covers 16 sectors, including food services, nursing care, construction, accommodation and agriculture, and permits employment for up to five years. The Type 2 status, now applied in all but five sectors such as nursing care, allows workers to bring their families and effectively offers open-ended stays.

The agency said the increase in Type 2 status holders reflects more Type 1 workers nearing or reaching the five-year limit of their residency and taking the required exams to transition to Type 2.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]