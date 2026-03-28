G-7 Foreign Chiefs Affirm Cooperation over Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Cernay-la-Ville, France, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major countries agreed Friday to aim for an early resolution of the situation over Iran, which is in conflict with the United States and Israel, while maintaining close communication.

On the second-day session of their two-day meeting in Cernay-la-Ville, near Paris, the ministers also confirmed cooperation to ensure stable supplies of critical minerals and realize just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

A joint statement will unlikely be adopted because the United States and other G-7 member countries remain apart over some issues. The G-7 members other than the United States are Britain, Canada, France, German, Italy and Japan plus the European Union.

Taking part in the G-7 talks only on the second day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave an explanation about the current situation over Iran.

"It's the world that has a great interest in that, so they should step up and deal with it," Rubio told reporters before leaving for France. He made the remark regarding the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport waterway, which has been effectively blocked by Iran.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]