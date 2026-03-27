Ambassador Praises Japan, S. Korea Leaders' Close Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima said in a lecture in Seoul on Friday that the two countries maintain good relations "based on the strong trust between their leaders."

Mizushima stressed that the two countries' "shuttle diplomacy," or reciprocal visits by their leaders, has taken hold, noting that the leaders of Japan and South Korea have met in person six times in about 10 months.

He said that semiconductors, artificial intelligence and hydrogen are promising fields for Japan-South Korea economic cooperation.

Amid China's diplomatic and military moves, North Korea's nuclear and missile development, and the deteriorating Middle East situation, Mizushima said, "Japan and South Korea are important neighbors that should cooperate as partners in tackling challenges facing international society."

He also called for stronger ties among Japan, South Korea and the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]