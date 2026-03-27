Foreign Residents in Japan Reach Record 4.12 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign residents in Japan as of the end of 2025 rose 9.5 pct from a year earlier to a record 4,125,395, exceeding 4 million for the first time, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.

The number of foreign overstayers as of Jan. 1 this year fell 8.5 pct from a year before to 68,488, marking the second straight year of decline.

The agency also said that the number of foreigners who entered Japan last year climbed 15.4 pct from the previous year to a record high of 42,430,930, surpassing 40 million for the first time.

Meanwhile, the total number of foreign residents included 930,428 people from China, the largest group by nationality, followed by 681,100 from Vietnam and 407,341 from South Korea.

By status of residence, permanent residents made up the largest group, at 947,125, followed by specialists in engineering, humanities and international services, at 475,790, and foreign students, at 464,784.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]