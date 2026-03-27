Japan to Raise Coal-Fired Power Plant Operating Rate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry decided Friday to raise the operating rate of coal-fired thermal power plants for one year from April, amid uncertainty over liquefied natural gas procurement due to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

At a meeting of an expert panel, ministry officials explained energy-related measures in response to the tensions in the region.

Power suppliers have been urged to keep the operating rate of coal-fired thermal power stations, which emit a significant amount of carbon dioxide and have low power generation efficiency, at or below 50 pct.

The restriction will not be applied for fiscal 2026, which starts in April.

The government hopes the one-year suspension of the restriction will help stabilize power supply as the proportion of imports from regions other than the Middle East is higher for coal than LNG, which is used as energy for gas-fired thermal power generation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]