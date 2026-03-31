Durability Key in "Randoseru" School Backpack Sales in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Durability is a key selling point that makers and retailers of "randoseru" backpacks for schoolchildren want to push in this year's major shopping season for the products in Japan.

While consumers showed interest in lightness and customizable design flexibility in recent years, more makers and retailers are highlighting products featuring durability and designs that do not easily lose appeal, so that kids can use them through the six years in elementary school at a time when prices are soaring.

The shopping season for such backpacks for kids starting elementary school will be in full swing toward the Golden Week holiday period from late April to early May. Consumers are buying the products earlier every year because they often take nearly one year to be delivered.

The average purchase price of randoseru backpacks for children starting elementary school this spring stood at 62,034 yen, up 1,288 yen from the previous year, according to the Japanese Luggage Association's randoseru group.

Upward price pressure is mounting for school backpacks due to higher materials prices, in addition to the ability of parents and others to spend more on each kid amid the dwindling child population.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]