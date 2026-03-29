1 in 4 Children Have Used Generative AI at School: Private Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--One in four children in Japan have used generative artificial intelligence in elementary or junior high school classes, according to a recent private survey.

The survey also showed that one in five children think that AI will make studying unnecessary.

The online survey, conducted by textbook publisher Mitsumura Tosho Publishing Co. in early January, received valid responses from 347 elementary school students and 171 junior high school students.

Of the respondents, 25.5 pct said they have used generative AI. Of them, 73.5 pct said they used AI to research topics of interest and unfamiliar subjects, 22.7 pct said they used it to identify important information, and 21.2 pct said they received advice from AI, including on writing.

When asked if generative AI will make studying unnecessary, 20.1 pct said they think so, while 45.8 pct said they do not.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]