JR East Fully Opens Takanawa Gateway City

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, on Saturday fully opened Takanawa Gateway City, a large-scale redevelopment district in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

Three new facilities, including a cultural facility and luxury rental housing, were opened in the district.

The redevelopment project aims to accelerate urban growth by leveraging the district's direct connection to Takanawa Gateway Station on JR East's Yamanote Line, as well as its 9.5 hectares of prime space in central Tokyo.

Saturday's ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by JR East Chairman Yuji Fukasawa, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and others.

On the same day, the company also opened its new Oimachi Tracks complex in neighboring Shinagawa Ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]