Japan Marks 10 Years since Landmark Security Legislation Took Effect

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan marked the 10th anniversary of the implementation of its landmark national security legislation on Sunday, as the scope of activity of its Self-Defense Forces continues to expand.

The rapidly deteriorating situation involving Iran since late February has raised speculation that Japan may recognize a "survival-threatening situation" under the legislation for the first time. In such a situation, the country is allowed to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

Meanwhile, growing uncertainty over the international situation has prompted opposition parties to renew their calls for strengthening the Diet's supervision of the SDF.

"The legislation for peace and security has made the Japan-U.S. alliance stronger than ever before and enhanced our deterrence and response capabilities," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Friday. "We are now able to contribute more actively to peace and security in the region and the international community."

The legislation clarified the SDF's expanded missions and partially lifted the ban on collective self-defense, which had previously been considered unconstitutional.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]