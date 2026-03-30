Firms Boosting Student-Employee Interactions to Secure New Talent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press survey of 100 major Japanese companies has found that some of them are increasing opportunities for students seeking jobs to interact with employees, in a bid to prevent job offer rejections and early turnover.

The companies want students to understand them better, by providing the prospective workers with chances to hear directly from employees about actual work and corporate culture.

At least 15 companies said they have provided opportunities other than internships for students to interact with employees other than those in charge of hiring personnel.

At Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., prospective workers had dialogue sessions with employees from departments to which they were expected to be assigned, while general contractor Kajima Corp. hosted tours of construction sites. Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. focused on increasing the frequency and quality of interaction events for students and employees.

Companies are also seeking to woo students by boosting salaries, with 33 of the survey respondents said they will raise starting pay this spring. As reasons for the hikes, Osaka Gas Co. cited "social trends such as intensifying competition for talent," and Dai Nippon Printing Co. said it needs to secure talented workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]