CDP Stops Short of Specifying When to Merge into CRA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan adopted its fiscal 2026 campaign policy at a regular party convention on Sunday, stopping short of specifying when it will decide whether to merge into the Centrist Reform Alliance.

A draft of the campaign policy had included a plan to make that decision in June 2027, after unified local elections earlier that year. However, this plan was removed due to objections from party members.

Ahead of this February's House of Representatives election, the CDP and Komeito, a former ruling party, formed the CRA by uniting their Lower House lawmakers.

The two parties' House of Councillors lawmakers and local assembly members were also expected to join the CRA in stages. However, this became uncertain after the CRA suffered a crushing defeat in the February election.

In the adopted campaign policy, the CDP states that it will clarify its ideals, policies and organizational independence. Regarding its relationships with the CRA and Komeito, the CDP vows to promote cooperation on common policy challenges in good faith.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]