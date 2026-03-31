Water-Saving Rice Cultivation Method in Spotlight in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese rice farming industry, saddled with an increased burden amid labor shortages and farmland consolidation, is shifting its attention to the water-saving dry field direct seeding method in hopes of securing stable rice production.

As this method involves sowing and cultivating rice without filling rice paddies with water, farmers can skip the rice-planting and wet-tilling processes altogether. In addition, work related water management can be reduced.

The method has therefore raised hope that rice farming labor will decrease significantly.

Meanwhile, some companies are developing ways to secure adequate rice harvests, a major obstacle to popularizing this method.

Hoping to ensure stable rice growth, food and beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. is working on using beer yeast left over from its beer-brewing process.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]