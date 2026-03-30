Japan Official Hints at Possible Market Intervention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura on Monday hinted at the possibility of Japanese authorities intervening in foreign exchange and other markets after the dollar rose above 160 yen over the weekend.

"There are voices that speculative movements are increasing in the foreign exchange market," Mimura told reporters at the Finance Ministry.

Referring to recent trends in crude oil futures trading, he said, "If this situation continues, it will be necessary to take decisive measures soon," adding, "Our sights are directed in all directions."

It is the first time that Mimura has used the phrase "decisive measures" since he assumed his current position in the summer 2024.

A plan to stem the depreciation of the yen by intervening in the crude oil futures market and curbing speculative trading is being considered by some government officials, informed sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]